Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,775 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Gogo worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after purchasing an additional 765,720 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,033 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $23,850,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 97.5% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 917,882 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Gogo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

