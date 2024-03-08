Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,544 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $53.61 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.98 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

