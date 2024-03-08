Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 132,144 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,144 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PagerDuty Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.34 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

