Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of WaFd worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in WaFd by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

WAFD opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

