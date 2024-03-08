Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Black Hills worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Bank of America reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

