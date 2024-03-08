Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 84,114 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,114 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,592. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

