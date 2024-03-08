Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 95,068 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,068 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Progress Software worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

