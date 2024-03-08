Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Omnicell worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

