Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 263,731 shares of company stock worth $7,696,292. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.