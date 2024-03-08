KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

