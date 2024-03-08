KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $48,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $103,645,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $723.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.