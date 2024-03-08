Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

