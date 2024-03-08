Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.36

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 2060249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

