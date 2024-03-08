Kyle Piskel Sells 7,727 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $26,503.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $422,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

