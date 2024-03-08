Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KYTX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

KYTX stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

