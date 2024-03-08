Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $28.78 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

