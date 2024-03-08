LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

RWAY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $546.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the period.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

