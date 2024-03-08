Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,130.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $885.00 to $1,130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $811.68.

LRCX opened at $994.57 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $853.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.08. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

