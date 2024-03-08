Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.57

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.57 and last traded at $118.18, with a volume of 144709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

