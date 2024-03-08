Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Purchases £149.52 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($189.77).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 624.60 ($7.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 654.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 628.82. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.26). The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -761.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,878.05%.

Several research firms have commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.24) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 675.33 ($8.57).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

