Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($189.77).
Shares of LAND opened at GBX 624.60 ($7.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 654.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 628.82. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.26). The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -761.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,878.05%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
