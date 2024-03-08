LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

