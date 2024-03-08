Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,437,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,960 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $151,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,156,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

