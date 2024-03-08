Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.07% of Sun Communities worth $156,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.12 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

