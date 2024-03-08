Legal & General Group Plc Has $147.88 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,191 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $147,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Up 4.5 %

RMD opened at $192.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

