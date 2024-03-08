Legal & General Group Plc Has $199.17 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.38% of Atlassian worth $199,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,266.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $662,781.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,759,492.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,266.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,833,327 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.