Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of Diamondback Energy worth $185,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

