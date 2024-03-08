Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,247 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $190,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 472,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,683,000 after buying an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 38,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

