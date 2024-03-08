Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,352 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of STERIS worth $150,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 37.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

