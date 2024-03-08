Legal & General Group Plc Sells 36,637 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $145,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 288,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $204.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

