LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $11.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $881.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after buying an additional 541,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after buying an additional 349,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.