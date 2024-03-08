Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.00

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 40121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.