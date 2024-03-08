Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.44

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 18300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

