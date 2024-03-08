LGI Homes (LGIH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) in the last few weeks:

2/29/2024 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2024 – LGI Homes had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – LGI Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2024 – LGI Homes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $113.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

