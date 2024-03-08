Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.61

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 168944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

