Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

