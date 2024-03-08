Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.