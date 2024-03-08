Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

