Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.46 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.