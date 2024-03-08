LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

