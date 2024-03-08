Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

