LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 83,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

