Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.54

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 132528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Loews alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Loews Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Loews by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.