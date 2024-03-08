Loren A. Unterseher Sells 368,709 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 5.5 %

SKYT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

