LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,196 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of LSI Industries worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.84. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

