Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

LYFT stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lyft by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lyft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

