LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.78% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $239,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

