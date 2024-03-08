MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

MAG opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

