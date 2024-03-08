Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.



