Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $180.27 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.