MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.58. 164,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 314,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $682.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 422.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

